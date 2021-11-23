Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,688.07.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,297.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,438.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,309.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.