GFG Capital LLC Sells 729 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $151.34. 626,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.