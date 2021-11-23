GFG Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

