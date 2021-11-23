GFG Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,330,102. The company has a market cap of $386.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.