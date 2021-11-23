GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 334.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. 321,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,411,275. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

