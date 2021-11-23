George G. Weston Sells 23,897 Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($596,020.03).

Shares of ABF traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,956 ($25.56). 747,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,883. Associated British Foods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,893.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,086.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

ABF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.87).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

