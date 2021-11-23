Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 100,390 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,390 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -1.56.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

