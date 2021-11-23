Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,065 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Urban One worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Urban One by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Shares of UONEK opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.