Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.