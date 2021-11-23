Geode Capital Management LLC Has $990,000 Stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,923,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 52.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141,805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ONTX stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.01% and a negative net margin of 8,294.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

