Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,231 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of cbdMD worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in cbdMD by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in cbdMD in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in cbdMD by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in cbdMD by 1,303.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in cbdMD by 908.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.53. cbdMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

