GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $588,752.46 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.71 or 0.00370034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,413.65 or 0.99069800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001696 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

