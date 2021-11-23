Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $16.00. Genius Sports shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 22,795 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after buying an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $50,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

