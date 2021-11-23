Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 6,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE:GENI traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 166,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,244. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.