Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

GEL stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.51. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $11,114,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $132,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

