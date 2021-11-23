General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $63.16. 19,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.