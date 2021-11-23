General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

GD traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.55. 3,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,319. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

