Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

GNSS stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

