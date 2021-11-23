Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Gear Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.98. 1,236,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,821. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
