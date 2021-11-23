Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.98. 1,236,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,821. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$67,147.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,129.16. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 84,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$71,149.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,537,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,295,943.90. Insiders sold 336,800 shares of company stock worth $273,218 over the last quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

