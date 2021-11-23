GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 950 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GBG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 763.26 ($9.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 884.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 878.83.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.