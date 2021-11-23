Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. Garmin has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 527.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

