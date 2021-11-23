Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.96

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.96 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 3144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

