Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.96

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.96 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 3144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
See Also: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.