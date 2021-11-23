FY2022 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Increased by Analyst

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UniCredit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

UNCFF stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

