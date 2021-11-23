FY2021 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $78.22 on Monday. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Copa by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,695,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

