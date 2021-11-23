FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

ISNPY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

