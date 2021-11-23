Furucombo (COMBO) Market Cap Reaches $3.51 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $1.34 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

