FUNToken Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $240.05 million and $20.97 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

