Fundamental Research Analysts Give Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) a C$10.51 Price Target

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) has been given a C$10.51 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Ramps Up Lending / Sector Multiples to Remain Strong Despite Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF is an FRC Top Pick.



“

TF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE TF traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$9.55. 96,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a current ratio of 29.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.78 million and a P/E ratio of 20.85. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.