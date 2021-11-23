Fundamental Research Analysts Give Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) a C$10.51 Price Target

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) has been given a C$10.51 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Ramps Up Lending / Sector Multiples to Remain Strong Despite Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

TF is an FRC Top Pick.

TF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE TF traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$9.55. 96,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a current ratio of 29.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$778.78 million and a P/E ratio of 20.85. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

