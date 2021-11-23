FSBT API Token (FSBT) Market Capitalization Tops $159,363.91

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $159,363.91 and approximately $29,703.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00088408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

