FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE FSK opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $157,106. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.