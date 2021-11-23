FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREY stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 45,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,512. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

