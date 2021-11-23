Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

