Fractal Price Tops $0.28 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $331,341.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00090564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.46 or 0.07310618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.48 or 0.99610861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

