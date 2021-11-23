Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,469 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.44 and a 1-year high of $145.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.