Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

