Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.29 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

