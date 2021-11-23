Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $917,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

