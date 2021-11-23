Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter.

TTAC stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

