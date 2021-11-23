Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

