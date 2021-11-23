Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.76.

NYSE SNOW opened at $355.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.71 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

