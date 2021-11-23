Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

