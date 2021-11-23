Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $52.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

