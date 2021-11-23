Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.