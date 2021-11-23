Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,989 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

FL opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

