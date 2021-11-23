Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 350,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

