Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,800 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kroger by 92.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 307,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

KR opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

