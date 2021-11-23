Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $60,000 Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 69.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $7,121,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 121,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

