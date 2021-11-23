Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

