Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $131,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $147,383,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.