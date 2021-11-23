Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $263,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE BK opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

